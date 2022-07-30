CWG 2022: Gururaj Pujari wins bronze medal in weightlifting

Saturday is going very well for India in the Commonwealth Games. Sanket Mahadev won the silver medal in weightlifting from India. Now India has got another medal in this game. Gururaj Pujari of India won the bronze medal in the 61 kg category.

| Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 08:15 PM IST

