CWG 2022: Indian women's lawn ball team wins gold medal

The women's lawn ball team created history in the 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. India has won the gold medal in lawn ball. India has won a medal for the first time in lawn ball.

| Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 08:38 PM IST

