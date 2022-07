CWG 2022: Jeremy wins gold medal in weightlifting

India has won another gold in Commonwealth Games weightlifting. This gold has been won by Jeremy. With this, Two gold medals in India’s account so far.

| Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 04:51 PM IST

