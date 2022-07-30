CWG 2022: Zee News exclusive conversation with Mirabai Chanu after winning gold

India got its first gold medal in Birmingham Commonwealth Games. This gold medal has been clinched by Mirabai Chanu. She won this medal in the weightlifting category of 49 kg. Zee News spoke to Gururaj Pujari about this victory.

| Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 11:38 PM IST

