cyclone fani impact: Kalinga stadium roof blown off

Kalinga stadium roof blown off due to cyclone fani. The rescue and relief agencies in Odisha are on high alert in view of Cyclone Fani. The landfall process of the extremely severe cyclone began nearly at 8 am on Friday close to Puri in Odisha, winds blowing at a maximum speed of 240-245 km per hour and heavy to very heavy rains are continuing over the coastal areas, the IMD said.