Cyclone Nisarga moves about 50 kms southwards

As Maharashtra and Gujarat brace for 'Severe Cyclone' Nisarga, the storm cycle lay centred over eastcentral Arabian Sea near lat. 17.6°n and long. 72.3°e as of 08:30 am on June 3, which is about 130 km south-southwest of Alibagh, 175 km south-southwest of Mumbai and 400 km south-southwest of Surat (Gujarat), according to IMD bulletin.