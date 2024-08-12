videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: SP Leader Nawab Singh Yadav Arrested In Kannauj Case

Sonam | Updated: Aug 12, 2024, 07:46 PM IST

Samajwadi Party, which became the subject of discussion by winning the maximum number of seats in the Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha, is also making headlines for new reasons these days...this reason is the serious allegations like attempt to rape against the party leaders. After Ayodhya, now Samajwadi Party leader from Kannauj, Nawab Singh Yadav, has been accused of attempted rape and molestation of a minor.. Nawab Singh has been close to Akhilesh Yadav and Dimple Yadav and has also been Dimple Yadav's representative. His arrest took place on the phone call of the same minor girl who has made serious allegations of attempted rape against Nawab Singh Yadav. Watch the big debate on this issue in Taal Thok Ke.