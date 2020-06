Cyclone Nisarga: Mumbai, Surat, Maharashtra and Gujarat coastal areas on high alert

Mumbai, Surat and coastal areas of Maharashtra and Gujarat are on high alert as cyclone `Nisarga' is expected to intensify into a "severe cyclonic storm" and cross Maharashtra and South Gujarat coast on Wednesday (June 3). Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has urged people to stay alert as cyclone Nisarga is expected to be more severe than cyclonic storms in the past.