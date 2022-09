Cyrus Mistry died in a road accident in Palghar

Former Tata Group chairman and industrialist Cyrus Mistry has passed away. He died due to a road accident. After the accident, Mistry was taken to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

| Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 05:34 PM IST

Former Tata Group chairman and industrialist Cyrus Mistry has passed away. He died due to a road accident. After the accident, Mistry was taken to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead.