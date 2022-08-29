NewsVideos

Daughter-in-law gets entry in her in-laws' house with bulldozer in Bijnor

In Bijnor, daughter-in-law got entry in in-laws' house with bulldozer. Even after winning the legal battle, the daughter-in-law was not being allowed to enter the in-laws' house. The daughter-in-law was thrown out by the in-laws earlier. After 5 years, when the police reached with a bulldozer, the daughter-in-law got entry in the house.

|Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 07:42 PM IST
In Bijnor, daughter-in-law got entry in in-laws' house with bulldozer. Even after winning the legal battle, the daughter-in-law was not being allowed to enter the in-laws' house. The daughter-in-law was thrown out by the in-laws earlier. After 5 years, when the police reached with a bulldozer, the daughter-in-law got entry in the house.

All Videos

Accused in the Ankita murder case will be punished severely: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren
4:24
Accused in the Ankita murder case will be punished severely: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren
Demonstration against temple demolition in Aligarh
3:51
Demonstration against temple demolition in Aligarh
Neeraj Chopra donates his gold medal-winning javelin to the Olympic Museum
Neeraj Chopra donates his gold medal-winning javelin to the Olympic Museum
Telangana Online Fraud: Four accused of thug gang arrested from Telangana
2:29
Telangana Online Fraud: Four accused of thug gang arrested from Telangana
Badhir News: Ghulam Nabi Azad lashed out at Congress
7:15
Badhir News: Ghulam Nabi Azad lashed out at Congress

Trending Videos

4:24
Accused in the Ankita murder case will be punished severely: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren
3:51
Demonstration against temple demolition in Aligarh
Neeraj Chopra donates his gold medal-winning javelin to the Olympic Museum
2:29
Telangana Online Fraud: Four accused of thug gang arrested from Telangana
7:15
Badhir News: Ghulam Nabi Azad lashed out at Congress
Bijnor Bulldozer,Bulldozer,Bulldozer Baba,baba ka bulldozer,Bijnor,Bijnor News,bijnor bulldozer news,bulldozer run in bijnor,baba bulldozer,yogi bulldozer in bijnor,bulldozer baba yogi,yogi bulldozer news,cm yogi bulldozer,baba ke bulldozer,yogi bulldozer baba,yogi bulldozer,Bulldozers,bulldozer action in bijnor,yogi adityanath ka bulldozer,yogi bulldozer model,bulldozer news,yogi adityanath bulldozer,bulldozer fear in up,baba bulldozer in bijnor,