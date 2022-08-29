Daughter-in-law gets entry in her in-laws' house with bulldozer in Bijnor

In Bijnor, daughter-in-law got entry in in-laws' house with bulldozer. Even after winning the legal battle, the daughter-in-law was not being allowed to enter the in-laws' house. The daughter-in-law was thrown out by the in-laws earlier. After 5 years, when the police reached with a bulldozer, the daughter-in-law got entry in the house.

| Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 07:42 PM IST

In Bijnor, daughter-in-law got entry in in-laws' house with bulldozer. Even after winning the legal battle, the daughter-in-law was not being allowed to enter the in-laws' house. The daughter-in-law was thrown out by the in-laws earlier. After 5 years, when the police reached with a bulldozer, the daughter-in-law got entry in the house.