DCGI approves Corona's Nasal Vaccine

Another vaccine has been approved in the war against the corona epidemic. DCGI has approved Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine for Corona. This will be the country's first nasal vaccine.

| Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 05:01 PM IST

