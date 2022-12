videoDetails

DDCA statement on Rishabh's health- there is no need to airlift Pant or bring him to Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 31, 2022, 03:28 PM IST

On the health of cricketer Rishabh Pant, DDCA said that Rishabh will not be brought to Delhi. No need to airlift them. We are keeping an eye on Rishabh's health. His treatment is going on in the hospital in Dehradun.