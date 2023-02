videoDetails

Deadly attack on minor girl in Chhattisgarh, Raipur, accused arrested

| Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 09:17 AM IST

There has been a fatal attack on a minor girl in Chhattisgarh's Raipur. The girl used to work at a shop of accused Omkar but had leave the job due to some reason. On demanding money, the accused got angry and attacked the girl. Presently the accused is in police custody.