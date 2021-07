Death toll in landslides, floods in Maharashtra rises 164, Drone footage shows submerged areas

The death toll in various rain-related incidents, including floods and landslides, in Maharashtra, rose to 164 on Monday (July 26, 2021). CM Uddhav Thackeray visited flood-affected areas and that due to the recurrence of these disasters, a separate NDRF-style mechanism will be set up in all the affected districts.