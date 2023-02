videoDetails

Death toll rises in Turkey-Syria Crosses 30 thousand

| Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 09:09 AM IST

The death toll due to earthquake in Turkey-Syria has reached close to 30 thousand. Pictures of devastation are coming from both the countries. After the earthquake in Turkey, there is a scene of devastation everywhere. Scattered debris of buildings is visible. 10 lakh people have become homeless. The army is engaged in rescue.