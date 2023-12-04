trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695336
'Decision on CM post...' says Baba Balaknath

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 03:50 PM IST
BJP achieved majority in Rajasthan Assembly elections by winning 115 seats. If we talk about Congress, it is limited to only 69 seats. Now the movement for CM face is intense in Rajasthan. Meanwhile, a big statement of Baba Balaknath has come out.
