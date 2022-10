Deepavali 2022 : BSF jawans celebrating the festival at the border

| Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 09:08 AM IST

The festival of Diwali will be celebrated across the country on 24 October. But its beauty is being seen from the city to the villages from Friday itself. In this report, see how Indian soldiers are celebrating Diwali at the border without going to their homes for our safety.