videoDetails

Defamation Case: Bhupendra Yadav attacks Rahul asks, 'His ego bigger than law?'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 10:41 AM IST

Surat Court sentenced Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to two years in a 2019 defamation case. In this connection, Congress Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav held a press conference and asked, 'Is Rahul's ego greater than the law?' Know what Bhupendra Yadav said during the press conference?