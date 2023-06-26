NewsVideos
Defense Minister again threatened Pakistan, said this big thing on PoK

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 10:12 PM IST
केंद्रीय रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने सोमवार को जम्मू विश्वविद्यालय के जनरल जोरावर सिंह सभागार में रक्षा कॉन्क्लेव को संबोधित किया.उन्होंने कहा कि पाकिस्तान अधिकृत कश्मीर (PoK) हमेशा से हमारा हिस्सा है और वहां की जनता भी भारत में शामिल होना चाहती है.

Wagner Group Came Together In Patna: Shiv Sena (UBT)
play icon51:39
Wagner Group Came Together In Patna: Shiv Sena (UBT)
PM Modi awarded Egypt's highest state honor 'Order of the Nile'
play icon24:1
PM Modi awarded Egypt's highest state honor 'Order of the Nile'
Another Sikh killed in Pakistan, second attack in two days
play icon2:54
Another Sikh killed in Pakistan, second attack in two days
Baat Pate Ki: Johnny Moore has given the answer to Obama ?
play icon36:49
Baat Pate Ki: Johnny Moore has given the answer to Obama ?
Congress spokesperson's comment on JP Nadda, BJP and PM Modi will be angry
play icon1:47
Congress spokesperson's comment on JP Nadda, BJP and PM Modi will be angry

