Defense Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute to martyrs on the occasion of 22nd Kargil Vijay Diwas

India is celebrating the 22nd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute to martyrs in Delhi. This historic Kargil War was fought between India and Pakistan on the Line of Control (LoC) in May and July 1999 in Kargil district of Jammu and Kashmir.