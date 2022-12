videoDetails

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh retaliates on Rahul Gandhi's Army Statement

| Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 01:00 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had made controversial remarks regarding the clash between Indo-Chinese army in Tawang, Arunachal. Responding to this, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has said that the army showed bravery in Tawang, was not beaten.