NewsVideos
videoDetails

Delhi: Acid Attack On 36 Year Old Woman In Mutual Enmity

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 09:10 AM IST
Acid attack on a 36-year-old woman in Delhi. Acid splashes fell on women's son too. The incident has been done in mutual enmity. The accused is absconding since the incident.

All Videos

Defamation Case: Bhupendra Yadav attacks Rahul asks, 'His ego bigger than law?'
9:6
Defamation Case: Bhupendra Yadav attacks Rahul asks, 'His ego bigger than law?'
JP Nadda attacks Rahul Gandhi Over 2019 Defamation Case
1:16
JP Nadda attacks Rahul Gandhi Over 2019 Defamation Case
Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case: Congress to march from Sansad Bhawan to Vijay Chowk
9:21
Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case: Congress to march from Sansad Bhawan to Vijay Chowk
PM Modi is On Varanasi Visit today, Know full detail
8:46
PM Modi is On Varanasi Visit today, Know full detail
Congress protests against Rahul Gandhi's punishment in Defamation Case
5:8
Congress protests against Rahul Gandhi's punishment in Defamation Case

Trending Videos

9:6
Defamation Case: Bhupendra Yadav attacks Rahul asks, 'His ego bigger than law?'
1:16
JP Nadda attacks Rahul Gandhi Over 2019 Defamation Case
9:21
Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case: Congress to march from Sansad Bhawan to Vijay Chowk
8:46
PM Modi is On Varanasi Visit today, Know full detail
5:8
Congress protests against Rahul Gandhi's punishment in Defamation Case
Acid attack in Delhi,acid attack,acid attack girl,acid attack on 36 year old,36 year old acid attack,Delhi acid attack,Delhi acid attack case,delhi acid attack latest news,36 year old woman,36 year old woman acid attack,delhi acid attack news,delhi acid attack video,delhi girl acid attack,acid attack in dwarka,acid attack on delhi woman,mohan garden delhi acid attck,Delhi,acid attack video,Delhi News,delhi acid attack cctv,acid attack in mohan garden,