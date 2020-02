Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Cong Chief Sonia Gandhi & Delhi BJP Prez Manoj Tiwari also cast their vote

Sonia Gandhi, who was unwell and who was discharged from the hospital this week, voted at the Nirvana Bhavan polling booth. At the same time, Manoj Tiwari cast his vote at a polling station set up at Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Yamuna Vihar.