Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Foreign Minister Jaishankar and BJP Gen Secy Ram Madhav cast their votes

Voting in all 70 constituencies has begun at 8 AM & will end up at 6 PM. After which there will be exit polls so that before the results it can be estimated that which party may form its government in Delhi. Recently, Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav cast their votes.