Delhi Assembly special session: Huge uproar in Delhi Assembly

There has been a huge uproar in the Delhi Assembly in the one-day special session. There has been a lot of tension between the ruling party and the opposition. BJP workers are also protesting outside the Delhi Assembly in large numbers, accusing the Delhi government of corruption.

| Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 12:51 PM IST

