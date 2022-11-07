NewsVideos

Delhi: Big success in Harinagar triple murder case, all accused arrested

|Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 10:46 AM IST
The police has got a big success in the Harinagar triple murder case. The police have arrested all the accused. The accused have been arrested from Bihar.

