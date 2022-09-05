Delhi BJP MLAs to meet President Murmu to demand dismissal of Kejriwal government

BJP is constantly attacking AAP over the liquor scam. Now all the MLAs of Delhi BJP will meet President Draupadi Murmu and submit a memorandum. Through this memorandum, they will demand the dismissal of Kejriwal government.

| Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 06:27 PM IST

BJP is constantly attacking AAP over the liquor scam. Now all the MLAs of Delhi BJP will meet President Draupadi Murmu and submit a memorandum. Through this memorandum, they will demand the dismissal of Kejriwal government.