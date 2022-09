Delhi: BJP surrounds Kejriwal over DTC bus purchase case, says he has become synonymous with corruption

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said during the press conference that Kejriwal has become synonymous with corruption. Wherever Kejriwal is there, there is corruption.

| Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 03:53 PM IST

