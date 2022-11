Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Attacks BJP and Delhi LG

| Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 04:40 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a press conference regarding MCD elections today. During the press conference, Kejriwal released a number through which people can apply that they wish to raise the salary of yoga teachers. Along with this, he also made a scathing attack on BJP. Know what he said.