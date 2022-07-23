NewsVideos

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced the Spoken English Course Scheme

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced the Spoken English Course Scheme. He has said that now poor and middle class children will also speak fluent English in Delhi. For this course, the government has tied up with Macmillan and Wordsworth. CM Kejriwal told that Cambridge University will help in the course. Youth between the age group of 18 to 35 years can take admission.

|Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 02:06 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced the Spoken English Course Scheme. He has said that now poor and middle class children will also speak fluent English in Delhi. For this course, the government has tied up with Macmillan and Wordsworth. CM Kejriwal told that Cambridge University will help in the course. Youth between the age group of 18 to 35 years can take admission.

All Videos

Security has been beefed up at Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's house
7:57
Security has been beefed up at Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's house
BJP is protesting outside Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's house
11:3
BJP is protesting outside Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's house
ED has arrested Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee
6:51
ED has arrested Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee
Segment Superfast 11 is a part of the important news bulletin of Zee News
7:27
Segment Superfast 11 is a part of the important news bulletin of Zee News
ED has arrested Minister Partha Chatterjee
34:9
ED has arrested Minister Partha Chatterjee

Trending Videos

7:57
Security has been beefed up at Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's house
11:3
BJP is protesting outside Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's house
6:51
ED has arrested Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee
7:27
Segment Superfast 11 is a part of the important news bulletin of Zee News
34:9
ED has arrested Minister Partha Chatterjee
Spoken English Course,Arvind Kejriwal,arvind kejriwal latest news,kejriwal latest speech,kejriwal latest,Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal,arvind kejriwal latest speech,arvind kejriwal latest news today,Spoken English Course,CM Arvind Kejriwal,kejriwal english spoken course,Arvind Kejriwal News,spoken english classes,Arvind kejriwal interview,Delhi CM Kejriwal,arvind kejriwal english course,Arvind kejriwal live,english speaking course by kejriwal,