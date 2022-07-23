Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced the Spoken English Course Scheme

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced the Spoken English Course Scheme. He has said that now poor and middle class children will also speak fluent English in Delhi. For this course, the government has tied up with Macmillan and Wordsworth. CM Kejriwal told that Cambridge University will help in the course. Youth between the age group of 18 to 35 years can take admission.

| Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 02:06 PM IST

