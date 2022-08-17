NewsVideos

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched 'Make India Number One' campaign

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has launched 'Make India Number One' campaign. During this, he said that there is a need to increase the number of schools and hospitals to make India number one in the world.

|Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 03:49 PM IST
