Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched 'Make India Number One' campaign
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has launched 'Make India Number One' campaign. During this, he said that there is a need to increase the number of schools and hospitals to make India number one in the world.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has launched 'Make India Number One' campaign. During this, he said that there is a need to increase the number of schools and hospitals to make India number one in the world.