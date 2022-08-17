Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched 'Make India Number One' campaign

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has launched 'Make India Number One' campaign. During this, he said that there is a need to increase the number of schools and hospitals to make India number one in the world.

| Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 03:49 PM IST

