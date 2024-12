videoDetails

Rajneeti: Pakistan faces massive protests in PoK

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 16, 2024, 11:32 PM IST

PoK is witnessing intense protests against the Pakistani army, with people openly raising slogans against the establishment. The question is, what new actions by Shehbaz Sharif’s government have sparked such a massive outcry in PoK?