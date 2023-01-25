हिन्दी
videoDetails
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's press conference
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Jan 25, 2023, 05:02 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a press conference today. In which he has announced giving an honorarium to the police and army people living in Delhi.
