Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrives at Rakabganj Gurdwara

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reached Gurdwara Rakabganj in Delhi on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti today and offered prayers. CM Kejriwal said that everyone worships Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji Maharaj. He also said that it is the duty of everyone to follow the path shown by him.