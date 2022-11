Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Challenges BJP Over Delhi Liquor Policy Scam After CBI Released Chargesheet Yesterday

| Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 03:06 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal directly challenged Bharatiya Janata Party after the CBI released charge sheet on Delhi Liquor Policy. Kejriwal said that, 'I call myself staunchly honest. Can Even a single BJP leader stand up and say that he is staunchly honest?'