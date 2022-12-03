हिन्दी
Delhi court acquits Umar Khalid, Khalid Saifi in a case linked to Delhi riots
|
Updated:
Dec 03, 2022, 08:47 PM IST
In a case related to the 2020 riots, the Karkardooma Court has acquitted the accused Umar Khalid and Khalid Saifi.
