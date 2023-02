videoDetails

Delhi: DDA's Demolition Drive Continues for the 4th Consecutive Day in Mehrauli

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 01:01 PM IST

Bulldozer Demolition underway in Delhi's Mehrauli. DDA is taking action against illegal encroachments for the fourth consecutive day. In this connection, illegal constructions are being removed with bulldozers. A large number of people are protesting against this encroachment.