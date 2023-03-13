NewsVideos
videoDetails

Delhi-Doha IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Karachi Airport

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 11:04 AM IST
An IndiGo flight going to Doha had to make an emergency landing in Karachi, Pakistan. This decision was taken due to a medical emergency

All Videos

Budget Session 2023: Opposition parties holds meeting at Mallikarjun Kharge's office ahead of second phase
4:57
Budget Session 2023: Opposition parties holds meeting at Mallikarjun Kharge's office ahead of second phase
Umesh Pal Murder: STF gets important clue, Case linked to Lucknow - Sources
3:50
Umesh Pal Murder: STF gets important clue, Case linked to Lucknow - Sources
Students comments on Naatu-Naatu song winning Oscar award
14:58
Students comments on Naatu-Naatu song winning Oscar award
Jammu Kashmir: DGP Dilbag Singh makes big statement on Pakistan's Infiltration attempt
4:54
Jammu Kashmir: DGP Dilbag Singh makes big statement on Pakistan's Infiltration attempt
Shakti Kapoor comments after song 'Naatu Naatu' wins Oscar Award
12:48
Shakti Kapoor comments after song 'Naatu Naatu' wins Oscar Award

Trending Videos

4:57
Budget Session 2023: Opposition parties holds meeting at Mallikarjun Kharge's office ahead of second phase
3:50
Umesh Pal Murder: STF gets important clue, Case linked to Lucknow - Sources
14:58
Students comments on Naatu-Naatu song winning Oscar award
4:54
Jammu Kashmir: DGP Dilbag Singh makes big statement on Pakistan's Infiltration attempt
12:48
Shakti Kapoor comments after song 'Naatu Naatu' wins Oscar Award
indigo flight emergency landing in karachi,Spicejet Flight Emergency Landing,Indigo flight,Indigo flight emergency landing,spicejet flight landing,vistara fight makes emergency landing,indigo flight makes emergency landing,indigo emergency landing in karachi airport,indian flight emergency landing,indigo flight landed in karachi,emergency landing,indian plane makes emergency landing,indigo flight landing in karachi,indigo flight landing in pakistan,