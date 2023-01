videoDetails

Delhi Dragging Case: Eyewitness gives big statement in Kanjhawala incident, says, 'Dead body was seen stuck under the vehicle'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 09:51 AM IST

The testimony of an eyewitness has come to fore in the case of dragging a girl from a car in Delhi. The eyewitness said, 'At first it seemed that there was a sound of tire burst, when seen from the front, a dead body was seen trapped under the car'.