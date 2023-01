videoDetails

Delhi Dragging Case: FSL team to visit Sultanpuri Police Station in Kanjhawala Incident

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 10:16 AM IST

FSL team will visit Sultanpuri Police Station in Delhi's Kanjhawala Case. Along with this, FSL will also investigate car and scooty. In girl dragging case, the mother has made a big claim that something wrong has happened with her daughter. Know what is the whole matter.