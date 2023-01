videoDetails

Delhi Dragging Case: Mother Makes a Serious Claim After Her Daughter's Death, says, 'Something wrong happened with my daughter'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 08:20 AM IST

Some miscreants dragged a girl in a car for 13 kilometers in Delhi's Kanjhawala. After the death of the girl, mother has made a serious claim. Mother said, 'something wrong has happened with her daughter. There were no clothes on her body.' In this case, CCTV footage of the incident has also come to fore.