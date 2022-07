Delhi-excise policy to be probed by CBI

The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi has recommended a CBI inquiry into the Delhi-Excise policy. He has accused of ignoring the rules in the excise policy.

| Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 12:29 PM IST

