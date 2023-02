videoDetails

Delhi Excise Scam: CM Arvind Kejriwal Comments on CBI summon to Manish Sisodia

| Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 11:56 AM IST

CBI sent a summon for questioning to Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Delhi liquor policy scam case. Commenting on this, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, 'There is no such thing as liquor scam'.