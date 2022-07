Delhi - Fire breaks out in 4-storey building of Ashok Nagar

A fire broke out in a house in a 4-storey building in New Ashok Nagar area of ​​Delhi in which many people were trapped. The cause of the fire is not yet known and the rescue work is going on.

| Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 05:28 PM IST

