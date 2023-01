videoDetails

Delhi Girl Accident Case: Victim's Family Reaches Maulana Azad Medical College To Collect Dead Body

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 02:12 PM IST

Victim's Family has reached Maulana Azad Medical Hospital to collect their daughter's dead body in Delhi's Kanjhawala case. Postmortem of the victim was conducted yesterday and the report will come today.