Delhi government transferred 12 IAS officers after Sisodia's house raid

Hours after the Central Bureau of Investigation raided Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy, 12 IAS officers were transferred on Friday.

| Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 06:33 PM IST

