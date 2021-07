Delhi: How this govt school got its appearance changed in COVID-period, even surpasses private schools

Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Sector 4, Ambedkar Nagar, has completely changed over the last two years, with Aruna Anand taking over as the Principal. The thumping of a chicken, the chirping of ducks, and the sound of a fountain are unfamiliar sounds in the city environment. But these unlikely voices are all too familiar for this government school.