Delhi IED Blast: MGH planted bomb in Ghazipur Phool Mandi

New information has come to light in the case of getting IED in Ghazipur Phool Mandi, Delhi. Mujahideen Ghazwat ul Hind, a terrorist organisation affiliated with Al Qaeda, has claimed responsibility on Telegram for placing an IED in Ghazipur Phool Mandi. The Delhi Police Special Cell has a letter regarding this claim of MGH.