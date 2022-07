Delhi LG orders another inquiry on Delhi Government's excise policy

The Delhi government has got a setback on the new excise policy. LG has ordered another inquiry on the excise policy. Also, a report has been sought from the Chief Secretary in 15 days.

| Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 06:24 PM IST

