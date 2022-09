Delhi Liquor Case : Court sends Vijay Nair to 5-day CBI custody

| Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 05:43 PM IST

The court has sent Vijay Nair, arrested in the Delhi Liquor Policy case, to CBI custody for 5 days. CBI had demanded 7 days custody. CBI says that Vijay Nair is not cooperating in the investigation.